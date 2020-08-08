EatMGM Restaurant Week returns Aug. 14-23

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite challenges faced by the service industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, EatMGM Restaurant Week is returning!
The sixth annual event will take place Aug. 14-23 and will feature 10 days of online promotions, exclusive video content from chefs and the launch of ‘Food Truck Fridays’, in partnership with the city of Montgomery.
“Montgomery’s restaurants serve authentic, local food, and they are a cornerstone of our community and an integral part of Montgomery’s tourism economy,” says Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President Dawn Hathcock. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EatMGM Restaurant Week will look slightly different from years past; however, now more than ever restaurants need our support, and this event is the perfect opportunity to give back to these small businesses.”
Below is a list of events planned for EatMGM 2020:
- Food Truck Fridays: August 14 and 21 - EatMGM is partnering with the City of Montgomery and Montgomery’s Downtown Business Association to highlight the newly designated food truck parking area of Rotary Park with Food Truck Friday’s.
- Takeout Tuesday: August 18 - Locals are encouraged to order takeout for pick-up and delivery all day in support of local restaurants.
- Dish it Out Facebook and Instagram Live Events - Exclusive “how-to” videos from local chefs, including Chef Eric Rivera of Vintage Year and The Lower Lounge’s Nick Ware, will demonstrate techniques from their most popular dishes and cocktails. Viewers will get a chance to win a virtual class with the chef or mixologist. To view these videos, please visit the EatMGM Facebook and Instagram pages.
- “The Big Three” Blog Series - Montgomery chefs and restaurateurs answer three revealing questions about their inspiration and personal approach to food on the blog at www.lovemgm.com
For more information about EatMGM 2020 including up-to-date hours, dine-in and takeout options visit the event website, their Facebook page, EatMGM on Instagram (@eatmgmg) or email eatmgm@gmail.com.
