Facebook group for non-native Alabamians helps create community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A gesture of love turns into a platform for non-native Alabamians to feel connected.
Kevin Brown said he started the Facebook group ‘Not from Around Here’ for his wife Diane.
“I wanted her to be able to come and meet other people and not feel like she was alone, like she was some kind of outsider or something like that,” Brown said.
Brown created the group back in June, right before they moved to Huntsville from Georgia. He used Facebook as a platform where people could make friends, talk about local activities, and trade stories.
“When I made the group I actually kind of joked with my wife as we were laying in bed,” he said. ”I was like just so you know we might be the only two people in this group.”
The group now has more than 500 members.
Lucia Cape with the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce said much like Brown’s story, people are relocating to the city everyday, especially before the virus hit.
“We were estimating or averaging about 55 new people coming to the Huntsville area per day,” Cape said.
Cape said job opportunities are the main draw to the city, but what keeps those people here?
Kristen Pepper with the Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center responded saying it’s the culture.
“We have Monte Sano State Park, we have craft breweries if you are into craft beer.,” she said. “We have great things to do for families, and people with kids. We just have something to offer everyone.”
Brown said he’s humbled to know the group created to help one has now helped many.
“It’s not about what makes us different it’s about what makes us similar,” said Brown.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.