Very hot and mostly dry weekend underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This forecast is on repeat! After a hot and mostly dry workweek, this weekend is featuring more of the same.
High temperatures will rise into the upper 90s today and tomorrow, and the “20% chance of showers and storms” train will continue rolling through the entirety of the weekend, as well.
Atmospheric moisture increases next week, and daily rain and storm chances will rise. Instead of the 20% chance of showers we’ve seen as of late, we will return to a more typical isolated to scattered 40% chance of rain and storms beginning late in the day Monday. Even with the higher rain chances, however, not everyone will see rain each day.
With more moisture in the atmosphere, it will also feel more humid into next week!
Expect high temperatures to fall off a tad with the increased cloud cover and rain chances throughout the week! So instead of upper 90s, we will see mid-90s and maybe even low 90s by later next week. But again, it will feel like the upper 90s with higher dew points.
