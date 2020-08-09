1 dead in downtown Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Dothan left one person dead, according to police.
Additional information has not been released about that shooting that happened at or near Club Imani on North Foster Street. The body was found across the street from the club.
Investigators remained at the scene for several hours and also checked other locations, possibly searching for a suspect who has not been publicly identified.
This is not the first time there has been violence in this area. In 2017 a man died in Club Amani’s parking lot after being pushed to the concrete during a dispute.
In 2019, another man filed a negligence lawsuit against Conway Enterprises, the club’s owner. In that suit, Rashad Spencer claimed insufficient security contributed to his shooting. That suit was dismissed at the club’s request.
