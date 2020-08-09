Off-duty Birmingham police officer among 6 people shot at motorcycle club in Ensley; 1 dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say six people, including an off-duty Birmingham police department officer, were shot and one person was killed in a shooting at a motorcycle club in Ensley.
Sergeant Rodarius Mauldin with Birmingham police said the shooting happened just before midnight Saturday.
Mauldin said officers responded to a call of shots fired at the #1 Stunnas Motor Sport Club in the 400 block of 18th Street in Ensley.
When they arrived, officers found six people had been shot. Mauldin said one of those shot has died. That person’s identity has not been released.
Mauldin said one of the people shot was an off-duty Birmingham police officer, who was patronizing the motorcycle club. Sgt. Mauldin says the unidentified officer has non-life threatening injuries.
Mauldin said the other four individuals wounded sustained non-life threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation suggests an altercation happened prior to shots being fired.
No one has been arrested and there are no suspects.
Mauldin said roads in a two block radius around the motorcycle club have been blocked by officers.
The Alabama Bureau of Investigations is the lead agency investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information about what happened should call Birmingham police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
