Beware of scam callers claiming to be from Social Security Administration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Reports about a new phone scam are coming in from across the state.
The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office says some of these victims are local.
The way the scam works is the offenders claim to be from the Social Security Administration. They will try to get personal identifying information, as well as cash through money orders and gift cards.
The Social Security Administration does not conduct business in this manner.
If you are contacted by telephone from someone claiming to be from that office, do not talk to them. Hang up and report the call to law enforcement.
