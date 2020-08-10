Elmore County schools begin new term in face of COVID-19

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The new school year has officially started for some school districts in the state, and Elmore County was among them.
Wetumpka Middle School stepped into something unusual this year, and Ava Baxley noticed it right away.
“It feels like there’s definitely people missing,” said the eighth grader.
Wetumpka Middle typically has around 1,000 students during normal times, but not this fall. One-third of the school population decided to go the virtual route.
“And one of our students said it feels like a ghost town,” said Principal Loukisha Brooks.
School bus drivers such as Jerrie White found themselves more careful than ever Monday morning when she picked up her children to begin the new year. Each Elmore County school bus has a package of gloves, masks and sanitizers.
“We’ve never been faced with something like this,” said White, a 30-year veteran bus drive.
It’s a little early since it’s day one, but it appears at least 40 percent of Elmore County Public Schools students has decided to learn virtually this year, some say that’s a good thing in terms of minimizing the risk of COVID cases.
“It works for us with being able to social distance a little bit better with not as many on campus, but we still miss everybody,” said Brooks.
Superintendent Richard Dennis says he’s had no reports of any major issues on day one but wouldn’t be surprised if there are a few hiccups.
Autauga County Schools begin Sept. 8.
