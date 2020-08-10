Fever Preview: Carver Wolverines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Carver's three-year run of making the playoffs was snapped in 2019.
Coach James Thompson's guys started the 2019 season 4-0 but lost their final five games to close out the year 4-5.
It was the first time the Wolverines missed the playoffs since 2015.
Coach Thompson is entering his third season as the head coach and says the goal is always to win every game and keep building.
"Year three, I feel like, that's the year your team really takes on their coaches identity. We are not new anymore. Those guys were freshman when we first got together, and our main deal is just trying to sustain. I feel like we have started strong the last couple of years. We haven't had the mental mindset to sustain it," stated Thompson.
It sounds like the defense will lead the Wolverines at the beginning of the season.
Carver returns seven starts on the defensive side of the ball.
"We are returning the most guys on defense. I feel very comfortable with those guys. They went through most of their growing pains last year. Offensively, there are a lot of new faces on offense, but it's just that transition from junior varisty to varsity football. I'm confident in those guys and their ability," stated Thompson.
Carver opens the season against Enterprise on Aug. 28.
