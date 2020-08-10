MPS official addresses concern over lack of technological support for students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The switch to online learning is already posing challenges for some Montgomery Public School students and parents who still don’t have access to the technology needed for distance learning.
Terry Roller, chief administrative officer for MPS, said it could be four to six weeks before computers are available.
“The backlog just kind of keeps getting extended as people keep asking for a demand when the supply is not there. So it could be four to six weeks,” Roller said.
“Montgomery is the third or fourth-largest school district in Alabama. 30,000 students is a lot to manage and operate,” Roller said. “So what we are trying to do is make sure that we have something for every student. It’s a very broad, spread out school district. It’s a very diverse area. From inner-city-urban, to very remote and rural, and so trying to meet the needs of all of those places can be challenging, but we’re asking people to be patient.”
For students who have had success logging into remote learning, but are experiencing technical difficulties, Roller said to remember that this is a learning curve for some teachers as well.
“Obviously when you have something new there is a learning curve, but we feel pretty comfortable that as we continue to put more days under our belt, the teachers, the staff, the administrators, the students, [and] the parents will all get more comfortable with it,” Roller said.
Some MPS parents are questioning why their children can take part in in-person sports but must take classes online. Roller said that is a question you would need to address with your school’s administration.
“Now, if it’s not safe enough for school how can you play football? I get it, from a visual standpoint that may look bad to some people. That’s the perception that each coach, each principal, and each superintendent will have to answer,” Roller said. “Dr. Mackey gave every school district the opportunity to be able to decide how they were going to do things, and Montgomery decided to go remote initially but still have athletics, and that’s the question you have to ask those folks. Why are we doing that?”
Roller said you should never hesitate to reach out to your child’s school for support.
“You really need to look at what your district is offering and see what types of support are in place and make sure you know how to access that support and utilize it frequently,” Roller said.
“It’s tough. No one is going to ignore the fact that this is a very challenging arduous process, we all know that. So what we are asking parents to do, is do what you can, and what you can’t do, reach out to your local school for support,” Roller said.
