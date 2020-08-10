MPS official addresses concern over lack of technological support for students

“Now, if it’s not safe enough for school how can you play football? I get it, from a visual standpoint that may look bad to some people. That’s the perception that each coach, each principal, and each superintendent will have to answer,” Roller said. “Dr. Mackey gave every school district the opportunity to be able to decide how they were going to do things, and Montgomery decided to go remote initially but still have athletics, and that’s the question you have to ask those folks. Why are we doing that?”