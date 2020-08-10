Rain and storms chances elevated this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you haven’t received much, if any, rain over the last week or so, you are in luck this week. Our pattern is set to return to more active in the rain and storm department for everyone...
That will especially be true later into the week as rain and storm coverage picks up each afternoon; for today, plan on your typical 30-40% coverage of showers and a few storms.
Otherwise it’ll be very hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices will likely push 105° in spots that dodge the rain and storms. After tying the year’s hottest temperature of 97° on Sunday, it’s very possible Montgomery gets to 98° this afternoon.
A similar forecast is expected Tuesday with a 40% chance of showers and a few storms during the afternoon and into the evening. Highs will reach 96° with peak heat indices reaching 100-105 degrees. While not necessarily likely, a few showers and perhaps a storm could linger both Monday night and Tuesday night.
Wednesday begins the upward trend in rain coverage for the entirety of Central Alabama. Area-wide shower and storm chances will be running at 50% for Hump Day with similar highs in the mid-90s.
Thursday and Friday will bring the highest chances for widespread rain and thunderstorms. Both days feature a 60-70% chance as it looks now.
By the time we get to the end of the day Sunday, everyone will have picked up a healthy amount of rain. Some will have seen several inches of rainfall. This will certainly help alleviate some of the abnormally dry conditions across parts of the state.
With these higher rain chances, high temperatures will only hit the lower 90s later this week. Even on days with highs in the lower 90s, though, the maximum heat index will easily exceed 100 degrees.
