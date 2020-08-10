Sen. Doug Jones responds to new Trump executive orders

“By signing these executive orders that are more for show than actual help for the American people, President Trump has confirmed that his Administration has not acted in good faith and had no intention of reaching bipartisan agreement on legislation that would benefit all Americans. The Senate, which absolutely should not have recessed without passing a relief package, needs to immediately return to Washington to pass legislation that provides adequate support for the Americans who are suffering as a result of this virus as well as our economy. We need to come to a bipartisan compromise that deals with the full slate of urgent issues facing our country: we need a national strategy for COVID testing and contact tracing, to extend federal eviction moratoriums, to provide much-needed funding for state and local governments, and to ensure schools have the resources they need to reopen safely – among so many other needs.”