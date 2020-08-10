Three charged with human trafficking in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Three people in Lee County have been charged with human trafficking.
Paul Howell, Victoria Rowe and Ashley Cason are all being held in the Lee County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to Lee Co. Jail Captain Corey Welch.
All three made their initial court appearance earlier today and remain in the Lee County Jail.
There is no word at this time as to the circumstances of their arrests.
News Leader 9 has reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for more information.
