Woman, 27, killed in Sunday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Sunday night shooting has turned into Montgomery’s latest homicide investigation, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Police and fire medics responded to the 3200 block of Harrison Road around 8:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting. On scene, they found the victim, 27-year-old Leesa Adair, of Montgomery, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Adair was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.
No motive has been determined and no arrests have been made.
MPD is asking anyone who may have information on this case to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or police at 625-2831.
Adair is Montgomery’s 41st homicide victim of 2020.
