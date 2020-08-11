Alabama falling behind on Census count

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Time is running out to be counted in the 2020 Census.
The latest self-response information shows Alabama is falling further behind in filling it out.
The national response rate is 63.3 percent. The Alabama response rate is now 60.8 percent.
Responding to the Census is required by law, but it also means critical dollars for the state, cities and counties. The more people who fill it out, the more money Alabama gets for roads, bridges, schools, housing, health care and more.
Alabama also risks losing a congressional seat if residents don’t pick up the pace on filling it out. That means less representation in Washington.
