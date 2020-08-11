Auburn prepares for return of students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University will begin is fall semester Aug. 17.
In an effort to create a safe environment amid the coronavirus pandemic, the university has developed what it calls its Healthier U plan.
Students will notice changes on campus. Signs are up reminding everyone to wear a mask and alert them to cashless only transactions. Plexiglass barriers are up at various locations including the bookstore.
Preston Sparks with Auburn University’s Office of Communications and Marketing says, “We have placed helpful informational signage throughout campus and we also are initiating other precautions to include face coverings in all indoor settings frequent and enhanced cleaning facilities, as well as plexiglass guards were needed.”
The university is also reminding students they must get tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus.
In Alabama, testing is required for many students attending a four-year university or those living on campus at two-year colleges.
There are test sites at colleges and universities and various locations throughout the state. You can find more information here.
