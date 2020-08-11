City of Birmingham building inspector accused of taking money in exchange for inspection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A building inspector for the City of Birmingham is accused of violating State ethics law by using his public position for personal gain.
Thomas Edward Stoves, 41, of Bessemer, is employed in the City of Birmingham’s Planning, Engineering and Permits office.
Attorney General Steve Marshall said Stoves’ charge is for solicitation and acceptance of a $1,200.00 payment in exchange for the approval of a building inspection in August 2016.
No further information about the investigation or Stoves’ alleged crime can be released at this time.
Stoves surrendered to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on August 10, 2020. He was released on bond.
Attorney General Marshall expressed his appreciation for assistance provided by the Birmingham office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation during the investigation of Stoves.
