Faulkner’s football season postponed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner University Eagles won’t play football this fall.
Two of the three divisions in the Mid-South Conference have postponed their fall schedules, the conference announced Tuesday.
Leaders from the Appalachian and Bluegrass divisions voted to postpone the season. The Sun Division intends to play its divisional slate starting on Sept. 12.
NAIA officials announced on July 31 that the NAIA Football Championship Series would be moved to spring 2021. The NAIA expects to announce the FCS dates later this month.
The Mid-South Conference schedule for the Appalachian and Bluegrass will be announced following the NAIA’s release of the FCS dates.
