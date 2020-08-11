Florala calls for commissioner’s apology for social media comments

District 3 Commissioner Tony Holmes caused controversy for comments he posted on social media that some say are racist. He has denied that claim and says he won't apologize or resign. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry | August 11, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 6:21 PM

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are new developments in the social media controversy surrounding Covington County Commissioner Tony Holmes.

The Florala City Council has passed a resolution calling on Commissioner Holmes to apologize to citizens.

You may recall Holmes found himself at the center of controversy after posting what some considered racist comments on social media involving a Mobile police officer getting shot.

Holmes allegedly wrote “the only way to ever change this may be to bring back lynch mobs.” He said his comments have been twisted. He has previously indicated he had no plans to apologize or step down.

Covington County Commission Chairman Greg White said the resolution didn’t come up in the county commission Tuesday and he had no response to it.

