Hole develops in Troy football schedule as UMass cancels season

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans were set to take on UMass in the upcoming 2020 football season, but a hole has developed in their schedule.
The Minutemen announced Tuesday that its football season has been canceled with the University of Massachusetts Athletics blaming the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for its decision.
Massachusetts became the second Northeast independent program in the highest tier of NCAA football to cancel the fall season, joining Connecticut.
The university’s athletic director, Ryan Bamford said the pandemic “posed too great of a risk, and we reached the conclusion that attempting to play a season would not have placed the members of our program in the safest situation possible.”
Troy and UMass were set to play on Sept. 12 but it’s unclear which, if any team the Trojans will be able to pick up.
COVID-19 has scrambled the college athletics playbook with the Big 10 and Pac-12 confirming Tuesday their seasons are over before it even started.
