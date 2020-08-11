Montgomery-based Civil Air Patrol crosses milestone for lives saved in 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Civil Air Patrol, based out of Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, has crossed a major milestone.
Leaders say they just passed the ‘century’ mark in terms of number of lives saved for the year. The CAP conducts 90 percent of all search operations within the United States Air Force.
Lives No. 100 and 101 were saved on Aug. 4 when two hikers lost in Montana were safely located.
The Civil Air Patrol’s National Cell Phone Forensics team worked closely with the Wyoming Joint Operations Center to help locate the hikers.
CAP was established in 1941 as part of the Air Force.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.