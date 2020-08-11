Montgomery businessman remains in jail on no bond for child sex abuse charges

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery businessman, David Justice remains in the Blount County Jail without bond following a bond hearing Tuesday morning.
Justice is charged with one count of first degree sodomy, 20 counts of sex abuse of a child less than 12 in Blount County and two counts of sex abuse of a child less than 12 in Montgomery County for reportedly sexually assaulting the same child over the course of two years, 2016 through 2018.
Court documents filed Monday indicate Justice confessed to Blount County investigators that he sexually abused the child at least 20 times.
During Tuesday’s bond hearing, Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey argued for the judge to set Justice’s bail at $660,000 with a portion in cash. Casey’s requested bond conditions include ankle monitoring and surrendering a passport, alleging Justice is a flight risk and a threat to the community.
During the hearing, Justice told the Court that he has about half a million dollars in equity in the building where his business, Mr. Sandman Mattress Outlet, is located in Montgomery. According to Casey, the defendant argued he is not a flight risk.
The state stressed the high bail and bond conditions were necessary because Justice is facing a minimum 20 year prison sentence for first degree sodomy, which would be essentially serve as a life sentence for the 67 year old defendant, not including the 20 additional charges of sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old. Knowing that Justice could serve the remainder of his productive life in prison, Casey argued there is no deterrent to committing the alleged offense again.
No defense attorney is listed in Justice’s court records in Blount County or Montgomery County.
The judge took the matter under advisement and will issue a ruling this week
In response to the new charges out of Blount County, Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey also petitioned the court for a bond increase
