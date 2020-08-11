Scattered to numerous showers, storms through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of us cashed in on some hefty rainfall on Monday as showers and storms developed during the afternoon and lasted into the evening. If you didn’t see any rain, that will likely change today.
Forecast models are showing a healthy coverage of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening for the entire area. In all likelihood, well more than half of the area will see rain between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Highs will reach the mid-90s and peak heat indices will reach as high as 105° before the showers and storms develop.
Conditions will dry out tonight for just about everyone before we see more scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up Wednesday afternoon and evening. Coverage may be a little lower around 40-50% on Wednesday compared to what’s expected today. Highs will once again be very hot in the mid-90s.
The end of the workweek will bring a return to higher than normal rain and storm chances across Central and South Alabama. Both Thursday and Friday feature a 60-70% chance of rain as it looks now. With the higher rain coverage, expect highs to top out in the lower 90s.
Forecast models differ quite a bit regarding the weekend outlook, with some saying no rain and some saying numerous showers and storms. Based on trends and a sampling of all the data we have, we’ve maintained a 50% chance of showers and storms each afternoon. However, this is certainly subject to change as we get closer to the weekend.
In other words, do not cancel any outdoor plans this weekend. Rather, plan on a typical summertime weekend with high temperatures in the mid-90s with scattered rain across the state.
Even on days with highs in the lower 90s, expect peak heat indices for at least the next 5 days to soar to 100-105 degrees each afternoon. That’s courtesy of very muggy to simply tropical humidity levels settling in for the foreseeable future.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.