Smiths Station man dies in vehicle crash at Hwy. 280 and Lee Rd. 250
By Olivia Gunn | August 10, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 10:21 AM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A vehicle crash in Lee County Monday evening claimed the life of a Smiths Station man.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. at Highway 280 and Lee Road 250 in Salem. According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, 87-year-old James Boyett died after he pulled out in front of another driver and was t-boned and thrown from his vehicle.

The person driving the second vehicle involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

