Trump’s executive order gives people longer break before resuming student loan payments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Megan Miller was a first-generation college graduate from the University of Alabama.
“So it was just important and valuable to me to be able to go to school in the first place,” she said.
Miller had to take out student loans.
“Tuition costs and costs of books were definitely things that stacked up pretty quickly,” she said. “So the loans were definitely really helpful.”
The CARES Act Congress passed earlier this year gave people with federal loans a break from paying those bills until Sept. 30.
“So in order to be smart with my money, I was saving that money. I was paying on the loans and putting that towards groceries since there were certain food shortages,” Miller said.
About 35 million people have federal student loans across the country.
And with that September deadline approaching, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Saturday allowing borrowers to wait until 2021 to resume paying back federal loans. Interest would not be accrued during that time.
Gordon Stone with the Higher Education Partnership says some people can take advantage of this time.
“What it does do though, is it creates an opportunity for them to go ahead if they can and make payments to principal which will help them reduce some of their total loan indebtedness if they are doing okay and they don’t have problems,” he said. “So it can be a win win.”
Miller says she’s trying to use this moment wisely.
“It just makes financial sense to be able to pay a little bit extra while I’m not accruing interest, but definitely looking forward to a continued break from the student loans and from the interest accrual,” she said.
The president signed three other executive orders Saturday. The other three would discourage evictions, provide federal unemployment benefit extensions, and defers payroll taxes. Some people have questioned whether the president’s executive orders are legal.
