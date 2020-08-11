Woman charged in Sunday Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 27-year-old woman has been charged in the death of Montgomery resident Leesa Adair, police announced Tuesday.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Teana Owens has been charged with murder.
The shooting happened Sunday around 8:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of Harrison Road. At the scene, Coleman says officers located Adair who had been shot. Adair was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.
Owens was identified as the suspect, taken into custody Monday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Coleman says the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
Adair’s murder is the 41st murder of 2020.
