Alabama confirms 100,000th COVID-19 case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama surpassed the 100,000-mark Wednesday after confirming 875 cases of COVID-19, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
ADPH reports there are another 4,000 probable cases awaiting a determination, a possible indication of the ongoing backlog of tests the state is awaiting results for.
Asked about the data, which showed a low of around 500 new cases Tuesday, ADPH’s Dr. Karen Landers cautioned “it is necessary to look at trends over periods of days, rather than a single day, to have an accurate assessment new case numbers.”
Landers said ADPH’s data reflects the number of positive reports it has received from commercial, clinical, and ADPH Bureau of Clinical Laboratories.
A number of factors can cause delays in returning results and Alabama has been dealing with a backlog that has limited turnaround on test results to a week.
The state reported 33 fatalities Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 1,814 with 68 more probable.
The seven-day average for new cases was at 1,274 on Sunday but has climbed slightly to 1,289 as of Wednesday. That’s still down from the state’s high, which was set in mid-July when it reached an average of 1,850 per day.
Wednesday’s milestone also comes exactly four weeks after the state issued a mask mandate. Data shows in the four weeks after the mandate, there was an 11-point drop in new cases compared to an eight point increase in the four weeks before the order.
Alabama has conducted 791,786 total tests, or just under 16 percent of the state’s population, since the pandemic started.
Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 169,788 people have been tested. Of those, 17,749 had the disease for a positive test rate of about 10.4 percent.
As for daily county case reports, Montgomery confirmed 130 new cases and two deaths Wednesday, and its seven-day average stands at 84 cases per day. Mobile reported 90 cases and four deaths, and Jefferson added 97 cases and 15 deaths.
The statewide hospital inpatient rate stood at 1,595 on Sunday but has since dropped to 1,392 as of Wednesday, according to ADPH. A The high came on July 30 when a record 1,642 inpatients were being treated. A total of 12,292 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
In Montgomery, there were 126 patients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals according to the latest information. That includes 84 at Baptist Health’s three facilities and 42 at Jackson Hospital, as of Wednesday.
The state presumes 41,523 people, or about 42 percent, have since recovered from COVID-19.
ADPH has developed a dashboard on the state’s COVID-19 data. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
The ADPH also provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
The Alabama Department of Corrections, which oversees more than 26,000 inmates, continues to report relatively few cases of the disease among prisoners and staff. That data is available here.
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
