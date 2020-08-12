Bond increased for Montgomery man facing 23 child sex abuse charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery businessman who is facing nearly two dozen charges of child sex abuse in two counties learned his bond is being increased in one of them.
On Wednesday, Montgomery District Court Judge Tiffany McCord raised David Justice’s bond to $200,000 for the two charges he faces in Montgomery. That increase comes after the district attorney’s office petitioned the court in light of the man’s latest arrest.
Shortly after Justice was arrested in Montgomery last week, he was transferred to the Blount County Jail where he’s being held on a $525,000 bond for 21 additional counts.
The charges include one count of first-degree sodomy and 20 counts of sex abuse of a child less than 12 in Blount County and two counts of sex abuse of a child less than 12 in Montgomery County.
Justice, the owner of Mr. Sandman Mattress Outlet in Montgomery, is accused of sexually assaulting the same child over the course of two years, 2016 through 2018.
Court documents filed Monday indicate Justice confessed to Blount County investigators that he sexually abused the child at least 20 times.
In Blount County, the state stressed the high bail and bond conditions were necessary because Justice is facing a minimum 20-year prison sentence for first degree sodomy, which would be essentially serve as a life sentence for the 67-year-old defendant, not including the 20 additional charges of sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Knowing that Justice could serve the remainder of his productive life in prison, Blount County DA Pamela Casey argued there was no deterrent to committing the alleged offense again.
Justice has also been ordered to surrender his passport, avoid contact with anyone under the age of 18, and he must wear an electronic monitoring device if he makes bail.
