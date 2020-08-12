Chip Lindsey Classic raising money for Troy Football

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The warm summer sun didn’t stop golfers from attending the annual Chip Lindsey Golf Classic at Wynlakes Golf and Country Club.
“All the proceeds go back to our football program, which we pour back to our student athletes,” said Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones. “From nutrition, to uniforms, and everything in between, so we appreciate every little thing that everyone here is doing right now.”
Normally, the tournament is held later in the year, but due to COVID-19, it was bumped up to August. Despite the date change, Lindsey says the turnout was better than expected.
“I can’t thank the people who are here enough for supporting our program,” said Lindsey. “I think we’ve got a record number of teams in this, and it shows you how much support we have at Troy.”
The tournament comes just one day after the Trojans wrapped up a shortened fall camp; as conferences around the country decide the fate of football season, Troy hopes they’ll be able to suit up this fall and put the proceeds from the Classic to good use.
“We’ve really tried to focus on the things we can control - in practicing every day and trying to get better,” said Lindsey. “I know our players are really excited to get out there and play. We’ve done all they’ve asked us to do, we’ve worked really hard, and our players our committed to doing whatever they need to do to stay safe.”
Lindsey acknowledged that there will be bumps in the road this season, but seeing such a large group of people come together to support the program gave him hope for the future.
“I think it shows you the passion that people have for Troy football, and I think that’s what makes Troy special is the people that support us. We say One Troy, and this is what it’s all about.”
