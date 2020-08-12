Crash causing delays on Eastern Boulevard at South Court Street

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on the Eastern Boulevard may experience delays after a crash.
The crash has temporarily closed lanes at the intersection of South Court Street and the boulevard. One eastbound lane is open at this time.
One person has been transported from the scene by ambulance. We have reached out to Montgomery police for information.
Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and consider an alternate route.
