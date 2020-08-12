Deatsville man pleads guilty to having child pornography

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County man who was arrested on child pornography charges in 2019 has pleaded guilty, according to U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin, Sr. and the FBI.
Hunter Lavon Brown, 26, of Deatsville, has been in custody since the time a search warrant was served at his home in August 2019.
According to court documents, in January of 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was given a cyber-tip from Google that possible child porn was being uploaded to a Google Photos account.
The FBI reviewed the information and found the account was registered to Brown’s email address. On Aug. 22, a search warrant was executed at Brown’s home and multiple electronic devices were seized.
Brown, who was present during the search, admitted to having child pornography on his devices during the search and admitted to the charges again during his plea hearing.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled in the coming months, Franklin’s office said. Brown is facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000. He will also be subject to a period of supervised release from five years to life.
