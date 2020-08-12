Fever Preview: Edgewood Academy Wildcats

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Edgewood Academy Wildcats have their sights set on taking that next step in 2020.
The Wildcats posted a 9-3 record in 2019 and made it to the AISA 2A semifinals.
The Cats fell to Escambia Academy in that game.
“It has happened to us the past two years. I’m gonna to try and make sure my team knows that it is not going to happen this year,” said senior quarterback Alex Johnson.
Edgewood enters 2020 under new leadership.
Former Macon East Academy offensive coordinator Chad Michael takes over as the head coach.
"Our expectation is to take that next step and to get into the state finals and see what can happen. That's our goal. By doing that we are trying to take each step each day to how good we can be. Each rep. Each play. Each practice," said Chad Michael.
There are weapons back for this Wildcat team.
Quarterback Alex Johnson returns to lead the offense.
“Not only is he a great athlete, but he is a great leader and very intelligent player. You tell him one thing one time, and he gets it. He just sees things differently,” said Michael.
“My expectation for the season is to of course make it past the semifinals but also get better each and every day. Do not skip reps and just be a positive leader on the team. Help whoever needs help and just lead our team to a state championship,” said Johnson.
The Wildcats open the season against Southern on Aug. 21.
