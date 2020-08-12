Fever Preview: Jeff Davis Volunteers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is the start of a new era for the Jeff Davis football team.
The Volunteers are under the leadership of new head coach Rory Bell. Bell takes over for Lee Carter who coached the Vols for seven years.
Bell comes from Hammond, La., but has been in the state of Alabama before.
“I coached at the University of North Alabama some years back, and my recruiting area was Birmingham and Montgomery. I knew they had talent in this area. I know with the talent filled area I was ready to take the job and rock and roll from there,” said Bell.
The Vols were 2-8 last season and continue to compete in the ultra competitive 7A Area 2.
“I think the kids have a great attitude and right now we are just trying to get some work in. I’m definitely excited,” Bell add. “I’m definitely excited for game one. We are going to take it day to day and before you know it the 21st is going to be here.”
Jeff Davis opens the season against Lanier on Aug. 22.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.