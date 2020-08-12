Lower rain and storm coverage today, but it doesn’t last

Numerous showers and thunderstorms expected Thursday and Friday

Josh Johnson's Tuesday night forecast
By Tyler Sebree | August 12, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 5:04 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Most of us have picked up a healthy amount of rain this week after yesterday’s storms. If you are one of the unlucky few, we still have high-end rain and storm chances coming! Not today, though.

Rain coverage will be significantly reduced today compared to Tuesday. That is due in part to the widespread nature of the storms we saw across the area. Tuesday’s storms sort of “worked over” our atmosphere, meaning there will be less ideal conditions in place to support showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

A few showers and storms are expected this afternoon, but coverage will be much lower than Tuesday.
Despite this, there will still be some shower development after 1 p.m. simply because it’ll be so hot and muggy. We don’t expect more than a 40% coverage, so well more than half of Central Alabama will stay dry. Highs will soar once again into the middle and upper 90s.

Max heat indices will reach 100-104 degrees today.
Then comes a return to the higher rain chances to round out the workweek. Both Thursday and Friday will bring scattered to numerous and even widespread showers and thunderstorms area-wide. We’re capping rain probabilities at 60-70% each day, but it’s possible a slight increase may be warranted as we get closer.

Models are still in a relatively disagreement this weekend and early next week regarding rain and storm coverage. There is a slightly better consensus, but nothing is surefire quite yet. For now, expect at least a chance of scattered showers and storms each day, with Saturday’s chances running a little higher than Sunday’s.

Today features a decent shot at getting outdoors with lower rain chances, but Thursday and Friday bring a return to elevated rain and storm chances.
Rain chances drop even more into early next week as a drier and seasonably cool air mass sags south from the Missouri Valley. That will cap rain chances at 30-40% at best both Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will be fairly uniform beyond today with highs topping out in the lower 90s and heat indices reaching the lower 100s as humidity levels remain uncomfortably high through next Tuesday.

Maximum daily heat indices will likely reach 100-104 degrees each afternoon depending on whether or not your location gets any rain.
