Montgomery man arrested in Birmingham murder case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police said a Montgomery man is responsible for the death of a Birmingham man in February 2020.
Melvin Charles Morris, 41, is charged with Capital Murder and Attempted Murder.
27-year-old Devonta Keshaun Reddick was killed on Thursday, February 6 on Dogwood Lane.
On July 31, 2020, Birmingham detectives presented information on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review.
After an assessment of the case, detectives obtained a Capital Murder and Attempted Murder warrant for Morris’ arrest.
Morris was apprehended in Nashville by U.S. Marshalls and extradited back to Birmingham.
He will be held in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.
