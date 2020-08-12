Montgomery mayor supports Harris’ VP candidacy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is showing his support for Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick.
Shortly after the announcement, that Sen. Kamala Harris would be his presidential running mate, Reed tweeted “I like what I just heard.”
Reed says she’s more than just the right vice presidential choice; he says Harris is also right for the Democratic Party.
“I think she reflects the diversity, the energy, the intellect of the party itself and what we have to offer for so many different age groups. And I think that her background and experience having run for president also will help her and also help him be a strong candidate and I think strong governing party once he’s elected,” said Reed.
Harris endorsed Reed during his bid for mayor of Montgomery. She also made a campaign stop in the capital city last June during her run for president.
Reed says her background and experience will strengthen the Biden/Harris ticket and he’s already working to get the two elected.
“I’ve been working for Mayors for Biden for the last few weeks and trying to do everything from amplify the message of the Biden campaign, now the Biden/Harris campaign, to giving them feedback on issues that are impacting local communities and what types of things we would be looking for in a Biden administration if they were in the White House right now,” said Reed.
Reed says he has not spoken to Harris since the announcement. He said she did reach out to him a few weeks ago to discuss how the city was dealing with COVID-19.
