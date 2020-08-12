Nearly 50 ADOC inmates positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly 50 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Alabama prisons, the department of corrections announced Tuesday.
According to ADOC, the newly identified cases are both symptomatic and asymptomatic. The following facilities have newly confirmed cases:
- Bullock Correctional Facility (Union Springs, Alabama) – 22
- Draper Quarantine Intake Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – 19
- Elmore Correctional Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – 2
- Kilby Correctional Facility (Montgomery, Alabama) – 1
- Loxley Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Loxley, Alabama) – 4
- St. Clair – 2
All existing quarantine protocols continue to be implemented for those positive inmates.
The ADOC says in all, 288 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the inmate population. Of those cases, 98 remain active.
ADOC says 133 cases among staff and contracted staff remain active. Two hundred and three staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.
