‘The Outback’ to help care for Montgomery feral cats

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has opened a new facility for the feral cat population.
Summer and winter months can be very harsh for outside cats, according to MHS. Just because these cats are not sociable, it does not mean they do not need to be treated humanely.
According to MHS, a new cabin will help with feral cat care. Affectionately named “the Outback” after one of their model cars, the cabin was purchased with help from Montgomery Subaru.
MHS says “the Outback” features a door for the cats to go and go as they please, along with tiled floor for easy cleanup. Beds and blankets will also be provided during the winter months and the flower beds surrounding it include catnip plants.
While these cats are not up for adoption, MHS has several cats and kittens that are available. Currently, they are running a $50 special for adoptable cats and kittens.
If you have questions about adoption or would like some information on what animals they have available, check out MHS on Facebook or call (334) 409-0622.
