Pandemic spurs effort to recruit younger poll workers

“Election officials are under a lot of strain to try to get this done. And they have this added added issue of trying to make everything safe and have enough sanitary equipment in space and so on. So we need people to be able to work the polls and if you don’t don’t have enough people, you have to consolidate places. And that means longer distances for other folks to get to the polling place they normally can walk to or know it’s in the neighborhood and so on,” said Brandon. “The other issue is it creates long lines if you don’t have enough people and long lines often translate into people not be willing to stay. You know, in some cases, we saw our neighboring states, six, seven hours waiting in line in Georgia, for example, during the primary because they didn’t have enough workers.”