Police seeking information on vehicle, suspect in July homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are hoping the public can help with a July homicide investigation.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, Montgomery police are seeking additional information in the shooting death of 50-year-old Lee Zeigler.
Capt. Saba Coleman says officers and medics were called to the 2200 block of West Fairview avenue around 10 p.m. on July 27 after a call someone had been shot. At the scene, officers found Zeigler who was pronounced dead.
Detectives are seeking additional information regarding a suspect vehicle and anyone known to drive it. The vehicle is described as a blue Ford Expedition with a switched Alabama tag displaying #s 3BH2542. The vehicle is also missing a center cap and the tag is hanging from the bumper of the vehicle.
Police say the vehicle was last seen occupied by a woman wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a bonnet on her head.
If you have any information regarding this suspect’s identity or location, please immediately call Montgomery police 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).
