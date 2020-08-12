South Alabama activist facing drug possession charge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama activist, previously charged with murder, is facing a drug possession charge after an incident Tuesday in Dothan.
WTVY reports, Kenneth Glasgow is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
The charges are related to an incident which happened Tuesday night. Dothan police chief Will Glover says the incident began when an officer became suspicious of a vehicle that failed to immediately stop during a traffic stop.
Glover says the officer searched the vehicle and the suspect, identified as Glasgow, and found crack cocaine and cash. He was taken into custody and charged.
Glasgow was previously arrested in January after police say he bit an officer who was trying to remove cocaine from Glasgow’s mouth.
In March, Glasgow and another man, Jamie Townes, were charged with capital murder in the death of 23-year-old Breunia Jennings. The case has been bound over to a grand jury.
Glasgow founded T.O.P.S. - The Ordinary People’s Society.
