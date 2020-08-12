32 students sent home from New Brockton High School

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two students were sent home from New Brockton High School after experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms. That’s according a release sent out by the Coffee County EMA office for the Coffee County Board of Education.
30 other students were sent home per the Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines for students exposed to a possible COVID-19 case. Each of these students are non-symptomatic.
The Coffee County School System has a COVID-19 response plan that has been implemented for the school year. Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth says the system will continue to take appropriate actions within the plan, will continue to monitor the situation, and will continue to remain in contact with state and local public health agencies.
Killingsworth went on to thank the students, parents and school leaders as they deal with each possible health issue. He says they will continue to work with partners to offer the safest learning environment possible for students and staff.
Copyright 2020 WTVY. All rights reserved.