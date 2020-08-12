Suspected human trafficker nabbed at Dothan hospital

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected of human trafficking has been arrested in Dothan and will likely be deported.
22-year old Domingo Hamilton Fernando of Marianna faces charges following a burglary and vehicle pursuit last week in Jackson County.
Officers confronted Fernando on Wednesday after receiving a burglary report from the Dogwood Heights community. Sheriff Lou Roberts said that led to a high speed chase. Fernando received serious injuries when he lost control of the vehicle and it crashed.
After receiving treatment at a Dothan hospital, he was arrested Monday and will be extradited to Florida.
“(Federal) agents referred to Fernando as a “bad dude”, indicating that he is suspected of being involved in human trafficking and smuggling into the United States illegally,” Roberts said.
Three children, including two toddlers, in the car with Fernando when it crashed escaped injury. Roberts said officers would not have pursued that vehicle had they known of the children.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.