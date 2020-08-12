Weekly COVID-19 averages drop after mask order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday marks four weeks since a mask order went into effect in Alabama. Based on calculations by WSFA 12 News, data shows a difference in the percentage of cases in the month leading up to and the month following the order.
The mandate became effective on July 15 and requires citizens to wear a mask in public when interacting within six feet of people from a different household. It was later extended to Aug. 31 with an additional requirement that masks be required in schools.
In the month prior to the mandate, Alabama recorded an 8 percentage point increase in COVID-19 cases, the data shows. But in the four weeks since it became effective, case percentages dropped by 11 points.
For the week of June 17, the number of confirmed cases increased by 17.5 percent, and the week leading up to the mask mandate saw a 25.42 percent jump. But that weekly increase in cases steadily dropped each week following the mask mandate with the last week showing an increase of just 9.83 percent.
It should be noted the July 4 holiday fell during the height of the 8-week period surrounding the mandate and new cases during that time frame pushed the state’s hospitals to a record-breaking number of inpatients with the disease.
At the time the mandate was announced, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said it was the right thing to do and admitted “we don’t have a lot of options at this time.” He explained that about 30 hospitals had limited or no ICU capacity, and cautioned the state is not headed in right direction. The announcement also came the day the state set a record with 40 deaths connected to the disease.
In the weeks since the mandate, health experts have credited the mask order with reducing the number of new cases.
To be clear, there continue to be new cases of the disease found in Alabama. But the percentage of new cases has declined in the weeks since the mandate went into effect.
The state had 58,225 confirmed cases and 1,183 fatalities at the time the mandate was announced. As of Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported cases had risen to 100,801 (up by 42,576) and deaths stood at 1,814 (up by 631).
