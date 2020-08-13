Autauga County Schools update coronavirus policy

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - School leaders in Autauga County have amended procedures for dealing with the coronavirus in regard to employees and students.
Students who are positive or suspected of having the virus will be isolated in a predesignated space and sent home.
If they’re positive, they’ll quarantine for 10 days.
Leaders will then identify close contacts who will be sent home until it’s determined if they have the virus.
Once all parents and state officials are notified, officials will have classrooms cleaned and disinfected.
Autauga County school leaders say more than a third of their 3,500 students will learn remotely.
More information on the COVID-19 protocol for students can be found on the school district’s website.
