Chamber announces vendors for first ‘Food Truck Fridays’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first of many Food Truck Fridays will take place this week in the capital city. Thursday, we learned which vendors patrons can expect to see.
According to the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, the following vendors will be on site:
Vendors at Rotary Park:
- Potz & Panz Gourmet Café & Catering
- Pop and Sons Food Truck
- Healthy Pets onsite vendor
Vendors at Montgomery Plaza:
- Sunshine Treats
- Drive-by Tacos
- Live music by Todd Fulmer
Vendors will set up shop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Social distancing, masks or face coverings and other COVID-19 public health orders will be enforced. Additional seating and sanitation will be provided, according to the city.
Food Truck Fridays is just one of the featured events happening during the capital city’s restaurant week, the chamber announced.
According to the city, these events and others stem from Mayor Steven L. Reed’s vision for the continued revitalization of downtown by encouraging new events that attract a diverse range of residents and visitors.
The city’s development team hopes the events will activate underutilized parts of downtown.
