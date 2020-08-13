Fever Preview: Montgomery Catholic Knights

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Catholic Knights had a perfect regular season in 2019.
A 10-0 record in the regular season and made it all the way to the third round of the playoffs before falling to UMS-Wright.
In the end, it was a 12-1 season in 2019 for the Knights.
Montgomery Catholic has won 46 games in Aubrey Blackwell's five seasons at Catholic.
The goal is to continue building in the right direction.
“Every year it’s about setting the bar high. Every senior class that leaves our culture says that here is the bar, we set it, now go get it. The one last year left big shoes to fill. I’m really excited about what this current senior class, the stamp that it has put on this program,” said Blackwell.
The players are ready for the challenge or continuing to raise the bar at Montgomery Catholic.
"We are expected to go above and beyond that bar. Like how he said, going in through this pandemic, those three months we were out, being able to keep getting in work in our back yards. Going to different fields. Just getting in the work separately to make sure we are in the best shape we can be before coming back in," said lineman Marcus Dees.
The Knights are set to face Pike Road at Cramton Bowl on Aug. 20.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.