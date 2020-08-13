Ivey awards grant to increase trooper patrols, improve highway safety

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded an $800,000 grant to increase the presence of state troopers on Alabama’s roadways and improve highway safety.
According to the governor’s office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will use the grant for the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program. This program provides funds for year-round patrols enforcing traffic speeds and taking dangerous drivers off the roads.
“My desire is that all drivers on Alabama roads obey our traffic laws and arrive at their destination safely,” Ivey said. “These funds will make it possible to keep more troopers on the highways to ensure motorists who disobey those laws are held accountable.”
The funds will allow troopers to focus on area where traffic data indicates a high number of crashes related to speeding, impaired drivers or distracted driving, according to a release.
Ivey is expected to award additional funds for traffic safety campaigns and other special enforcement details across the state.
The funds were made available to the state from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
