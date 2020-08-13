Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old Bibb County teen

BIBB CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
Mykhayla Mystic Clear Rivers was last seen August 13 around 2 a.m. in the area of Fair Ave in Centreville, Alabama, wearing black and yellow flower printed pants.
Mykhayla is a black female with black, braided hair. She is 5′1 and 130 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mykhayla Rivers, is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 926-3129 or call 911.
