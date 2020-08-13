Montgomery investing over $500K in repairing, reopening community centers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has announced an investment of more than $500,000 for extensive repair work at three community centers.
City officials say Capitol Heights, Houston Hill and McIntyre community centers have been long-neglected and have the most substantial longstanding issues.
Mayor Steven Reed said he wants to repair and reopen community centers in neighborhoods across the city.
“We have ignored our community centers for way too long, and our city has paid the price for that,” Reed said in a news release. “It is incumbent upon us to provide our resident with safe facilities and activities. That’s a promise I made when running for mayor, and it’s one we’re going to keep.”
City officials say years of neglect and disinvestment from the lack of available funding has led to widespread deterioration. There is now a critical need of repair and rehabilitation at several of Montgomery’s community centers.
Reed says he is prioritizing these projects as part of his administration’s plan to implement community-based solutions to solve systemic challenges, ranging from quality of life, education and opportunity to crime and poverty.
Work will begin this week at Capitol Heights and Houston Hill community centers.
McIntyre Community Center is in the spec development stage and will soon seek bids from contractors, according to the city. These specs include a new roof due to the current one leaking. Officials say the leaks have been so bad that they’ve warped a portion of the gym floor.
After addressing issues at these three facilities, the city’s Parks & Recreation Department will take a triage or needs-based approach that will likely target Loveless Community Center.
