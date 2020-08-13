Montgomery police seeking information in June homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide case.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 30-year-old Keshon Gardner was shot to death on June 28. At the time, police considered the case a death investigation. It has since been labeled as the city’s 30th homicide.
Montgomery police say officers were called to the 5900 block of Oakleigh Road around 11:40 a.m. after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, officers found Gardner suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call at 334-625-2832 and refer to case no. 2020-00133548. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
